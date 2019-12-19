Christmas Day weather forecast for Carlow is in with some good news on the horizon
We'll take it!
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
A cold, settled Christmas Day anyone? That's what www.carlowweather.com is predicting anyway.
Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, says the latest weather model updates are pointing that way.
So, it looks like we'll have no white Christmas this year.
A cold settled Christmas Day anyone?— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 19, 2019
Well latest weather model updates are pointing that way pic.twitter.com/BZKFMV398A
