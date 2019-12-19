Christmas Day weather forecast for Carlow is in with some good news on the horizon

We'll take it!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

A cold, settled Christmas Day anyone? That's what www.carlowweather.com is predicting anyway. 

Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, says the latest weather model updates are pointing that way. 

So, it looks like we'll have no white Christmas this year.