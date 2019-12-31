Concerns about the cost impact on elderly people over calls for smoky coal ban in Carlow

Concerns have been expressed about the cost impact on elderly people over calls for a smoky coal ban around Carlow.

Cllr Andy Gladney made the remarks as members discussed a motion by Cllr Ken Murnane calling for a prohibition on the sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across Carlow.

The motion by Cllr Murnane stated: "That Carlow County Council calls on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment to publish as a matter of urgency the cross-governmental Clean Air Strategy and introduce a prohibition on the sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across County Carlow and the remaining 25 counties."

The motion was carried by a show of hands at the full meeting of Carlow County Council in December.

However, speaking during the debate on the motion, Cllr Gladney that while there was "good intention" in the motion there is a "huge difference" in the cost of low price coal.

"We have to take into consideration old age pensioners," he said.

Cllr Gladney said a smoky coal ban could impact on people who are "dependent on smoky fuels" because they are cheaper.

Currently, there is a smoky coal ban in Carlow but only in certain parts.

