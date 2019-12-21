'No Council-wide tender process' for local authority's €242,000 spend on security last year

There was no "Council-wide tender process" for Carlow County Council's €242,000 spend on security last year, a report by Carlow's Audit Committee for 2018 has found.

Chair of the Audit Committee for Carlow, Peter Scully, presented the report to local representatives at the December meeting of Carlow County Council.

The report found instances of non-compliance with procurement regulations and weaknesses in procurement procedures that were highlighted in the 2017 audit report but "limited or no progress has been made for 2018".

With regard to security, there was "no Council-wide tender process" entered into in accordance with the aggregation rule, the report found.

It added: "There is an [Office of Government Procurement] framework agreement in place for security services which the Council is not currently using."

The Council's expenditure last year on security came to €242,000 - which is a drop when compared to the €230,000 spend in 2017.

In response, the chief executive of the Council, Kathleen Holohan, said: "The Council has a very strong value for money ethos which is driven by management and the Council's Audit Committee.

"The Council is satisfied that value for money is being achieved under the current procurement arrangements.

"The Council acknowledges that improvements are required in certain business processes and that policies need to be updated.

"The Council has applied to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government for sanction to employ a procurement specialist."