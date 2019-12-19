Four males arrested in Carlow remanded in custody after being charged with burglary offences

Four males arrested in Carlow have been remanded in custody after being charged with burglary offences.

One other person, a juvenile who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been released on strict bail conditions.

Each of the defendants have been charged with one count of burglary contrary to Section 12 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and one count of Possession of Certain Articles contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Three of the males have been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

They are Edward Wall, with an address at Newtown Park, Tallaght, Andrew Wall with an address at Newtown Park, Tallaght and Noel Maguire, Treepark Drive, Tallaght.

Meanwhile, a fourth male, Paddy Wall with an address at Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght has been remanded in custody with consent to bail pending an independent cash surety with strict bail conditions.

All of the accused appeared before Carlow District Court on Thursday.