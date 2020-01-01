Revealed: Calls for Carlow to be added to motorway signs on the way out of Dublin and Kildare

A councillor has called for more references to Carlow on the road signage on the way out of Dublin and Kildare.

Cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue at the Carlow Municipal District meeting in December.

"There are signs for Waterford, Kilcullen on the M7 and M9, Kilmead even, but no mention of Carlow," Cllr Dalton said.

She asked: "Could we get Carlow on the signs? Can we raise that with Transport Infrastructure Ireland?"

Council officials said they would do so but the matter has come up before and the TII said there is protocol for the signs to have the next nearest place and the farthest away place on them.

However, senior executive officer at the Council, Eamonn Brophy, said Carlow is "poorly signposted" on the motorways.