Confirmation of approval for the construction of 20 new social housing units at Court View

Great news

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy and Carlow TD, Pat Deering

There has been confirmation of approval for the construction of 20 new social housing units at Court View in Tullow. 

Carlow Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering, said: "Good news for Tullow with confirmation of approval from my colleague Minister Eoghan Murphy of the construction of 20 new social housing units at Court View.

"There will be two four bed, nine three bed and nine two bed houses."