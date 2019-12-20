More dense fog expected as we head into the weekend, warns Carlow forecaster

More dense fog is expected as we head into the weekend, warns Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, fog may linger all day on Friday in some areas but it will me a mainly cold dry day with only small chance of a shower in Western and Southern areas.

Alan warned that there is a "risk of fog again Friday night".

He added: "Saturday looks a mainly dry cool day also with only odd showers. Some more showers on Sunday but also a lot of dry spells.

"Take care on the fog, we want everyone to see 2020!"