Revealed: Over €1 million allocated for improvement works on two busy Carlow roads

Over €1 million has been allocated for works on two busy Carlow roads in the 2020 road budget from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for Carlow.

The funding will be spent on pavement works on the N81 at Ballymogue (€450,000) and on the N81 at Tullow (€700,000).

Total funding for improvement came to €1,848,000 while a sum of €234,783 has been set aside for maintenance.

Check out the breakdown below:

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, said the funding was secured in Budget 2020. Nationally €450 million will be invested in maintaining and upgrading the national road infrastructure.

Michael Nolan, chief executive of TII welcomed the funding.

He said: "This level of investment allows us to continue to maintain and improve our national road network."