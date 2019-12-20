PROPERTY: Massive four-bed detached house in village of Ballon on sale for €225,000

33 Mullaunmore, Ballon, Carlow

A massive four-bedroom detached house in the village of Ballon is on sale for €225,000.

The property comprises a front garden with off street parking and secure side gates, a spacious back garden with a large storage shed and patio decking.

Internally there is a wide entrance hall which leads into large kitchen/dining room with patio doors leading out the rear garden.

