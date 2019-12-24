UPDATED: Major power outage affecting over 1,000 people in Carlow on Christmas Eve

A major power outage is affecting over 1,000 people in Carlow this Christmas Eve.

The fault in Graiguecullen is affecting 1,034 people and occurred at around 10.50am on Tuesday.

The estimated restore time is 2.30pm.

The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."