Carlow GAA extend deadline for THIRD time in raffle of €250k three-bed house in the county

Carlow GAA is raffling a three-bedroom house for only €100 as part of its "Win a House Draw" and they have extended the deadline for a third time.

The prize is a three bed semi-detached house worth €250,000 in Castle Oaks, Dublin Rd, Carlow.

The draw is open to anyone – members and non-members.

It was expected that no more tickets would be sold after September 30 of this year and no more than 8,000 tickets will be sold with the final draw due to take place in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, October 6 at 6pm.

However, in a statement earlier this year, Carlow GAA said the draw has been deferred until December 24 due to "lower than expected ticket sales".

Then the draw was extended again and was due to be held on New Year's Eve.

However, in a statement on St Stephen's Day, Carlow GAA said "due to sales not yet reaching the minimum quota we are rescheduling our ‘Win a House’ Draw until Easter Saturday 2020".

They added: "Apologies for any inconvenience and we look forward to holding the draw in April. Our online ticket sales will re-open next week."

