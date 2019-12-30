Carlow Gardaí detect another motorist who failed roadside breath test over festive season

Disgraceful!

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

And it continues with SOME drivers still not getting the message...

Carlow Roads Policing Unit performed a Mandatory Intoxicant Test checkpoint on Kennedy Avenue overnight as part of Operation Town Safe when they stopped a driver who failed roadside breath test.

The driver later gave a breath specimen over the limit and is now charged to court.