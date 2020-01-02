Decision due on planning application to erect 22m pole to provide 3G and 4G in Carlow

A decision is due next week after a company applied for planning permission for the erection of a 22m monopole to support telecommunications antennae for use by Eir and other operators.

Shared Access Ltd has made the application which together with dishes, access track, security fencing and ground based equipment cabinets will provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile electronic communication services from the installation at "land to the north of R448".

The development address as listed at Tomnaslough, Leighlinbridge.

A decision was due by the local authority on October 10 of last year but further information was requested which was received on December 2.

A decision is now due on January 7.