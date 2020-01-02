PROPERTY: One-bed apartment with gated entrance on sale in Carlow Town for €84,000

A one-bed apartment with a gated entrance is on sale in Carlow Town for €84,000.

The first-floor apartment is within the area of Haymarket Square in the town and boasts a gated and secure entrance.

The ad states that "the property represents an excellent investment opportunity for an investor or as a town centre home".

The property consists of a large open plan kitchen/living area with a modern style kitchen along with all the mod cons, the living area comes with large beautifully styled west-facing windows, with stunning views of the river Barrow.

The bedroom comes fully carpeted along with large fitted wooden wardrobes.

To view the full ad, click here.