PROPERTY: One-bed apartment with gated entrance on sale in Carlow Town for €84,000
Interested?
Apartment 104, Riverdell, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
A one-bed apartment with a gated entrance is on sale in Carlow Town for €84,000.
The first-floor apartment is within the area of Haymarket Square in the town and boasts a gated and secure entrance.
The ad states that "the property represents an excellent investment opportunity for an investor or as a town centre home".
The property consists of a large open plan kitchen/living area with a modern style kitchen along with all the mod cons, the living area comes with large beautifully styled west-facing windows, with stunning views of the river Barrow.
The bedroom comes fully carpeted along with large fitted wooden wardrobes.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on