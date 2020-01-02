'It's never taken for granted,' Carlow country music singers tweet as he heads into 2020

Best of luck, Derek!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Derek Ryan

"It's never taken for granted," said Carlow country music singer, Derek Ryan, about the support he receives from fans as he looks ahead to 2020. 

The Garryhill man thanked "everybody who has supported me in my music career" in 2019.

He added: "It always overwhelms me how many people come to see our shows. It's never taken for granted, I'm just enjoying the journey. Lots more to come from me in 2020. Thank you all."