PICTURE: Residents angry and concerned over 'six feet deep' holes left in Carlow estate

Residents have been left angry and concerned over "six feet deep" holes left in a Bagenalstown estate.

Cllr Andy Gladney has contacted Carlow Live to highlight the issue and he says the picture above is from Knockmoyle estate.

"The work was carried out by contractors six months ago and they have left it in this state. I have made several attempts to the Council to get this work completed," he said.

Cllr Gladney warned that "some of these holes are six feet deep".

"Residents are afraid to let their kids out to play. Someone could be seriously hurt," he added.