Planning lodged to remove demolition material from fire damaged building for three houses

A planning application has been lodged to remove demolition material from a fire damaged building in Carlow for the construction of three houses.

Glasslacken Construction Ltd and Kelly Brothers Construction have applied to remove demolition material from a demolished fire damaged building on a site at Lackabeg, Kildavin, Carlow.

They have also applied for the construction of three two-storey fully serviced dwelling houses with connection to public mains sewer and mains water with all associated site works.

A decision is due by the Council on February 25.