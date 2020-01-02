Planning lodged to remove demolition material from fire damaged building for three houses
Plans for the construction of three two-storey houses
File photo
A planning application has been lodged to remove demolition material from a fire damaged building in Carlow for the construction of three houses.
Glasslacken Construction Ltd and Kelly Brothers Construction have applied to remove demolition material from a demolished fire damaged building on a site at Lackabeg, Kildavin, Carlow.
They have also applied for the construction of three two-storey fully serviced dwelling houses with connection to public mains sewer and mains water with all associated site works.
A decision is due by the Council on February 25.
