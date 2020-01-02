'The boundaries are a nightmare,' concerns over impact of Tullow Municipal District

"The boundaries are a nightmare," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he expressed his concern over the impact in 2020 of the re-instated Tullow Municipal District on the Bagenalstown MD areas.

He said in a lot of places half of the area is in Bagenalstown and the other half is in Tullow and Cllr McDonald was concerned this could impact on works in his Local Electoral Area.

"How are we going to manage that? The boundaries are a nightmare," Cllr McDonald told the Council at the December meeting of Bagenalstown MD.