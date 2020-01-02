Don't forget! Recycle your Christmas Tree for FREE at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site
Christmas tree recycling service
Don't forget! You can recycle your Christmas Tree for FREE at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site.
Artificial trees will not be accepted.
Don't forget you can #recycle your (non- artificial) Christmas Tree for FREE at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site. Find details below! #recycle #waste #SDGsIRL@MyWasteIreland @preventwaste @CRNIreland @county_carlowEN @VOICE_Ireland @CarlowPPN @allaboutcarlow @LAsIreland pic.twitter.com/7uizUpe5Ba— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) January 2, 2020
