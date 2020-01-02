'People who are single have no chance of getting a house,' warns Carlow councillor

"People who are single have no chance of getting a house," a Carlow councillor has warned. 

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the matter at the Carlow Municipal District meeting in December when he told the local authority's executives that there is a "need for one-bed houses" in the county and they are not being built. 

He said: "There is a need for one-bed houses as a certain cohort of single people, widowers or people who are divorced, if they go for a two-bed house they will lose out.

"We did have one-beds before."

Cllr Browne added: "People who are single have no chance of getting a house."

Cllr Ken Murnane said: "One-bed houses are not a good option for the county. I thought this was agreed."