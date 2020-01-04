Tusla review of need for women's refuges in Carlow and nationwide to be finished early 2020

A Tusla review of the need for women's refuges in Carlow and nationwide is expected to be finished in early 2020.

People Before Profit TD, Bríd Smith, asked the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs if the need for a women's refuge in Carlow will be examined in order to provide safe accommodation for women in emergency situations.

In a written response, Minister Katherine Zappone said: "I am informed that Tusla has conducted a needs analysis project in the Carlow area, in conjunction with local stakeholders.

"The allocation of outreach workers in Carlow was prioritised in 2019, and funding was provided for this purpose.

"Tusla has advised my Department that one outreach worker has been recruited and is in place, while another outreach worker will be in place in early 2020.

"The provision of outreach services in the county will greatly increase the capacity of services to respond to service users in Carlow on a local basis."

She added: "Future developments will be informed by Tusla's review of emergency refuge accommodation nationwide, which will be completed in early 2020.

"It should be noted that the responsibility for investment in new refuges falls under the remit of a number of Government bodies, including local authorities."