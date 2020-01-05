Revealed: IT Carlow lodges planning application for massive new health sciences building

IT Carlow has lodged a planning application for a massive new health sciences building on the Kilkenny Road.

The application site is located on a site measuring 0.435ha on the campus, bounded by the Kilkenny Road to the West, partly on the footprint of the VEC school building for which planning permission for demolition has already been granted.

Permission is sought for a Third Level Educational Health Sciences Building of 6,133 m2 gross internal floor area.

The building is part single storey and part four storeys tall, together with rooftop plant and screening.

Internally the building is composed of science laboratories, clinics, sports and health science spaces including large gym labs and running track and administration rooms with a central roof-lit social space on the upper floors and large entrance hall in the South East corner of the building.

The site is to be accessed by an existing vehicular entrance to the IT Carlow Campus off the Kilkenny Road.

The application includes additionally for proposed landscaping around the perimeter of the building and the removal of trees on the subject site, as well as the provision of 176 bicycle parking spaces to serve the building, including a 105m2 secure and sheltered bicycle store on the Eastern boundary of the campus.

The total floor area of the proposed development is therefore 6,238m2. This application includes for all site signage, utility connections and ancillary site works associated with the project.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on February 21.