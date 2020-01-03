IT Carlow given the green light to advertise for a woman-only senior academic post

IT Carlow has been given the green light to advertise for a woman-only Senior Academic Leadership Post, it was revealed on Friday morning.

This is one of twenty such posts awarded across twelve of Ireland's higher education institutions following a competitive process.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor, Minister of State with special responsibility for Higher Education, announced a new Senior Academic Leadership Post for Engineering Research and Innovation at IT Carlow under Phase 1 of the Senior Academic Leadership Initiative.

This is a targeted positive action initiative, which aims to accelerate gender balance at senior positions in Irish higher education institutions.

UCD, DCU, TU Dublin, NUI Galway, UCC, Maynooth University and University of Limerick have all secured two posts under the initiative.

The other third-level institutions which secured a single post include CIT, IT Carlow, Athlone Institute of Technology and the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

Recruitment is set to get underway shortly and it is expected that these posts will be in place before the start of the next academic year.

Minister Mitchell O’Connor said: "This is a great start to 2020 and is truly a game-changing moment in Irish academia. I am incredibly proud that this intervention will ensure a swifter gender re-balance, addressing the current-representation of women at the highest levels of our institutions."

Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President of IT Carlow, said: "This announcement is very welcome and will further strengthen our strategic approach to engineering research and education encapsulated in our new Strategic Plan for Research and Innovation Impact and rooted in our steadfast commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in all our endeavours.

"This achievement builds upon the excellent work of our Faculty of Engineering to-date, the considerable achievements of our Centre for Research and Enterprise in Engineering (engCORE) and the success of our cross-institutional team whose work recently secured the international Athena SWAN Bronze Award for our Institute under the Athena SWAN extended charter.

"I acknowledge and commend all colleagues for this. I also thank the Minister for this farsighted initiative and look forward to working with the new HEA Centre of Excellence for Gender Equality on this and related developments."