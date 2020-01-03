Palatine GAA club to take part in 'Ireland Lights Up' for RTÉ's Operation Transformation

For the second year, Palatine GAA Club, in partnership with Bennekerry/Tinryland Community Games and RTÉ's Operation Transformation, will bring the community together to enjoy healthy walks in the safe, bright, environs of their track.

This makes exercise more accessible on the dark winter nights where all are invited to come along to walk, jog or run among friends, in a relaxed social atmosphere.

"Ireland Lights Up" will again see the club turn on their floodlights each Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm, starting on Wednesday, January 8 to February 20.

Palatine GAA said: "Don't miss this opportunity to get out to exercise and socialise with your friends and neighbours, irrespective of your level of fitness."