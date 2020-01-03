Fancy something different in 2020? Carlow Libraries offering sign language courses
Want to do something different in 2020? Carlow Libraries is offering sign language courses.
They said: "We're delighted to introduce our Beginners Irish Sign Language Course in Carlow Library, book early as places are limited."
For more information, check out the details below:
