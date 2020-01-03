Revealed: Total of 50 low-income farmers in Carlow in receipt of social welfare support

A total of 50 low-income farmers in Carlow are in receipt of social welfare support, Carlow Live can reveal.

In a Parliamentary Question, Fianna Fáil's Éamon Ó Cuív asked the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection about the number of persons on Farm Assist by county.

Farm Assist is a means-tested payment for low-income farmers and it is paid by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

There is a similar social welfare payment for fishermen and women.

Minister Regina Doherty provided data which showed that there were 50 recipients of the Farm Assist payment in Carlow at the end of November 2019.