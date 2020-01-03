PROPERTY: Four-bedroom detached house in Carlow Town on sale for €275,000

Interested?

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

33 Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

A four-bedroom detached house in Carlow Town is on sale for €275,000.

The property is situated in the "mature and well-regarded development of Highfield in easy walk of Carlow Town centre", the ad states.

The house is situated on a large corner site and overlooking a large green area to the front. 

To view the full ad, click here. 