PROPERTY: Four-bedroom detached house in Carlow Town on sale for €275,000

33 Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
A four-bedroom detached house in Carlow Town is on sale for €275,000.
The property is situated in the "mature and well-regarded development of Highfield in easy walk of Carlow Town centre", the ad states.
The house is situated on a large corner site and overlooking a large green area to the front.
