'Growing expectation for more mountain biking sites,' says Carlow's local authority

"There is a growing expectation for more local mountain biking sites," says Carlow's local authority.

The issue came up during a report to members of Carlow Municipal District in December on the Council's "Outdoor Recreation Strategy".

The report found that "while there are a number of formal mountain-biking facilities in neighbouring counties, there is a growing expectation for more local mountain biking sites".

Road safety concerns has led to an apparent increase in demand for "safe spaces" such as off-road cycling and gravel cycling along forest roads, in urban areas and green areas.

The report added: "There is also a need to connect communities with outdoor recreation venues safely, via cycling tracks."