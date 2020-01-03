Carlow Gardaí issue appeal as CCTV shows hooded male taking money from a wallet in a car

Did you see anything?

Carlow Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí are investigating an incident where money was taken from a wallet in a car.

The incident occurred at 2am on Tuesday, December 31.

The car was parked on the roadside in Willow Park.

CCTV shows a male in a hooded top enter and leave the car at 2am.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.  