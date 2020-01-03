Almost 100 Carlow projects to benefit from funding for facilities in disadvantaged areas

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has confirmed that 2,106 community initiatives around the country have been allocated a total of €4,524,124 under his Department's Community Enhancement Programme.

A total of 99 projects in Carlow will benefit from the allocation.

They include Carlow Regional Youth Services which has received over €50,000 for the purchase of temporary durable pop-up marquees, a storage shed and outreach equipment for the Tullow Road.

The service has also received funding for the upgrading of their multi-use games area at John Sweeney Park.

The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups to help them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities.

It supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Having announced an open application process for the €4.5 million programme in 2019, Minister Ring is now in a position to confirm the details of the projects which have been allocated funding.

Among the projects included are sporting clubs, community groups, youth groups and support organisations, based in county Carlow.

Check here for the full list of Carlow projects below.