'It can save someone's life,' defib interfered with over the weekend in Tullow

The public access defibrillator outside Morgan's Medical Hall was interfered with over the weekend in Tullow.

Tullow Community First Responders said: "Thankfully there was no serious damage done and it is back up and running! It has been reported to the Gardaí and is covered by CCTV, so hopefully we will find out who the culprits are in the next few days.

"This defibrillator is a vital piece of equipment that can potentially save someone's life including the life of a family member or friend of those who go out of their way to damage life saving equipment."