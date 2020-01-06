Lights on pedestrian crossing at Tyndall College due to become operational this week

The lights on the pedestrian crossing at Tyndall College are due to become operational this week when the contractor carries out works at the site.

Cllr Fergal Browne has welcomed the news as the lights have not yet been turned on as there was a problem with the original height of the poles and in order to ensure safety for all using the road additional works were required.

He said: "Fully functioning lights are a necessity at this location and the sooner the better they are turned on."