PROPERTY: House with 'country feel' near Tullow available to rent for €1,000 a month

Haroldstown, Tobinstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 X856

A three-bed house at Tobinstown near Tullow is available to rent for €1,000 a month.

The ad states that the property is "very well presented and boasts a hand-painted kitchen, two living rooms, three bedrooms and access to a shed for storage".

The house has a "modern and spacious yet a country feel to the house with lovely views and a large garden and ample parking space".

