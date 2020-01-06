Calls for extension of footpaths and cycle laneways on busy road into Carlow Town

Calls have been made for works to be carried out on a busy Carlow road around the extension of footpaths and cycle laneways.

Cllr Fergal Browne is highlighting the issue and he hopes to have works carried out on the Kilkenny Road near Munnelly's Garage.

He said this is to "ensure road users have footpaths and cycle laneways all the way back into town".