OPEN CALL: Carlow Arts Festival organisers want your 'best and boldest' ideas for 2020

Carlow Arts Festival organisers want your "best and boldest ideas" to take part in this year's festival.

The call is open to those working across a wide range of traditional and newer art-forms including: Multi-Disciplinary Arts, Digital Arts, Theatre, Dance, Music, Opera, Circus, Participatory Projects, Performance Lectures, Multimedia Story telling, Workshop-based Projects, Architecture, Politically Engaged Projects, Fashion, and more.

Organisers are seeking work that can be presented in non-traditional as well as traditional arts spaces, work of all scales, brand new work and work that can be adapted for the festival.

The projects selected will be presented as part of Carlow Arts Festival during June 3-7 of this year.

The closing date is Friday, January 17 at 5pm sharp. Follow the link to make an application: http://bit.ly/CAFOpenCall2020

Required elements include links to images/videos of previous work, budgets, company or artists CV.

Carlow Arts Festival is a vibrant multi-disciplinary festival built on a deep belief in creating space for discovery, delight and disruption.