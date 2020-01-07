Carlow's Shan Tynan secures place in college course to begin 'new chapter' in her life

Carlow woman Shauntelle "Shan" Tynan has been accepted to finally enroll in college and she's looking forward to beginning this "new chapter" in her life.

Shan was diagnosed with Histiocytosis X when she was sixteen, a rare form of cancer and travelled to Houston, Texas in 2017 after raising over €750,000 for a ground-breaking treatment there when her video appeal for donations went viral.

Shan stayed in Texas to receive treatment for 20 months, returning home to Ireland one year ago after she was given the all clear.

Now, she has secured a spot to study at IT Carlow which Shan says will guide her into the woman she always wanted to be.

In a post on Instagram, she said: "What email did I just receive? ONLY one that says I’ve been accepted to finally enroll in COLLEGE!

"This is something I’ve kept to myself as I didn’t want to put pressure on when to start, I truly wanted to wait until I knew I was ready and now I am."

She added: "This next chapter in my life is going to shape me and guide me into the woman I’ve always wanted to be and will truly change my life and I couldn’t be more blessed.

"I start college in just two more days and I am so proud to finally say that I am back in education and I’m truly figuring out who I am as an individual and this is a huge part of that.

"I am so excited that I finally get to share this all with you and bring you through this next journey! A very happy and joyful one."