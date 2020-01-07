UPDATE: 'Six feet deep' holes left in Bagenalstown estate to be fixed, says councillor

"Six feet deep" holes left in a Bagenalstown estate are to be fixed, says Cllr Andy Gladney.

Residents were left angry and concerned over "six feet deep" holes left in Knockmoyle estate.

Cllr Gladney has confirmed to Carlow Live that the ESB are to carry out repair works in the next few days.

When he first highlighted the issue, Cllr Gladney said: "The work was carried out by contractors six months ago and they have left it in this state. I have made several attempts to the Council to get this work completed," he said.

Cllr Gladney warned that "some of these holes are six feet deep".

"Residents are afraid to let their kids out to play. Someone could be seriously hurt," he added.