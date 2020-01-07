Carlow people! HSE are telling members of the public it's not too late to get flu vaccine

Members of the public in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford have been urged to keep hospital Emergency Departments free for emergencies and reminded that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine.

The HSE in the South East is urging the public to be:

Conscious of advice and self-care tips for treating mild and viral illnesses.

Consult their GP or the Caredoc out of hours service ahead of going to any of the region’s hospital Emergency Departments.

Aware that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine.

In order to prevent the spread of flu, varying visitor restrictions are in place at University Hospital Waterford, Wexford General Hospital, St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

It has also been necessary to implement visitor restrictions in many private nursing homes and public residential care centres across the South East.

People can visit www.HSE.ie/Winter or www.UnderTheWeather.ie for lots of advice and self-care tips for treating mild and viral illnesses.