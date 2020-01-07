Carlow author's Aisling books among top five selling Irish fiction books of the DECADE

Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling by Kildare's Emer McLysaght and Carlow's Sarah Breen and their second book in the series, The Importance of Being Aisling, have been ranked in the top five selling Irish fiction books of the decade.

Sarah is from Borris originally and she co-wrote the book with Newbridge native Emer.

According to Eason, Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling has topped the list of "Top 5 Best Selling Irish Fiction Books of the Decade".

The Importance of Being Aisling came fourth in the list.

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling, is the third book in the Aisling series and is also incredibly popular.

Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling also featured in third on the "Top 5 Best Selling Fiction Books of the Decade".

