Revealed: Two Carlow mature students awarded scholarships to study at St Patrick's College

Patricia Bird from Hacketstown and Orla Fitzgerald of Tinryland have been awarded Higher Education Scholarships for Adults Learners from Registered Charity Uversity to pursue Bachelor Degrees at St Patrick's Carlow College.

Uversity’s scholarships provide multi-annual financial support for recipients to pursue a Bachelors Degree for the first time in participating third level institutions in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland.

Scholarships can be in any subject area and are tailored to recipients' financial circumstances to cover the costs associated with higher education.

Uversity is currently accepting applications for its 2020/21 Higher Education Scholarships for Adults Learners until March 1 2020.

Uversity’s scholarships are intended to remove financial barriers so adult learners can unlock their potential and realise their ambitions.

Applicants must be 23 years and older, a citizen of an EEA member state or Switzerland resident in Ireland or Northern Ireland for 3 years or more by January 1 of 2020.

They should be returning to higher education after a break from education of 3 years or more or have recently completed a higher education progression/preparation course.

Successful applicants must apply to and be offered a place on a Bachelor's Programme for 2020/21 in participating institution(s) on the island of Ireland.

Applications must be submitted online with the candidate’s biographical and contact details, education and employment to date, a motivation statement and details of two referees.

Successful candidates must be able to demonstrate academic potential, a clear motivation and ambition for returning to education, a drive to succeed, strong work ethic and financial need.

Uversity is particularly keen to support candidates who have an ability to be transformed and transform others as a result of this scholarship and educational experience.

All applications will be reviewed by Uversity for eligibility and may be shortlisted for interview. Successful candidates will be notified by July 1 of 2020.