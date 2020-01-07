Weather models showing a risk of sleet and hill snow this week, says Carlow forecaster

Weather models are showing a risk of sleet and hill snow this week, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, Wednesday will see a sharp and sudden drop in temperatures.

Some weather models are showing "a risk of sleet and hill snow on Wednesday night but there is huge uncertainty on a low pressure system that will be tracking near the south coast".

Alan added: "Thursday sees a risk of some strong winds on Southern coasts and possibly Eastern coasts also depending on track of the low, bitterly cold day followed by risk of frost Thursday night.

"Friday will be milder but once again windy and staying unsettled for weekend with mild, windy and showery weather likely at present."