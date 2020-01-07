Driver tests positive for cannabis after being stopped by the Carlow Roads Policing Unit
Car also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for no tax
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Carlow Town on Monday stopped the vehicle pictured above.
The driver tested positive for cannabis and was subsequently arrested and conveyed to a Garda Station for a blood test.
Gardaí added: "Results awaited. Mandatory 1 year disqualification if found guilty in court. Car seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for no tax.
"Never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant."
