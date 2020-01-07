Revealed: Why Mount Leinster is 'one of the most ideal paragliding' sites in Ireland...

Mount Leinster is "one of the most ideal paragliding" sites in Ireland, according to Carlow's local authority.

The issue came up during a report to members of Carlow Municipal District in December on the Council's "Outdoor Recreation Strategy".

The report found that the mountain is ideal because it can be "used in a variety of wind directions".

"However, this is a very niche sport with a very small number of potential participants," the report added.