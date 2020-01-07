'For luck nobody was burned in it,' tributes paid to Council staff after fire at Carlow house

"For luck nobody was burned in it," said Cllr Andy Gladney as he paid tribute to the efforts of Carlow County Council staff after a fire at a house in Bagenalstown.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at a house in Father Cummins Park, Bagenalstown between 2.25am and 2.40am on Sunday, December 8.

The front window of the house had been broken and a fire started in the front room.

The sole occupant of the house escaped unharmed.

Speaking at the December full meeting of the Council, Cllr Gladney said the staff in the Council had responded promptly to come to the aid of the resident.

He added: "People in the housing department do work hard. Thanks to the housing staff and I'd like to compliment them."

People are asked to contact Gardaí in Muine Bheag with any information in relation to the incident.