'Fake news notice,' Carlow senator issues warning over child benefit social media post

"Fake news notice," Carlow's Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has issued a warning to people over a child benefit social media post doing the rounds.

She said: "We are all used to scrolling quickly through our newsfeeds, be aware this can cause confusion over posts which appear to be real but on examination are not.

"I have been contacted by a number of followers querying the message [above] they had seen in their social media feeds. While it is true that welfare.ie has moved to gov.ie this image is actually not real.

"There were five weeks between the last children's allowance payment and the one due from [Tuesday], this has meant some families were very reliant on their payment arriving [Tuesday] and were panicked when they saw this message.

"Always be vigilant, check spelling or grammar, this often can highlight a fake story, support the claim by checking official sources and most of all always be careful before sharing."

Check out her post below: