WhatsApp group to be set up for businesses in Carlow Town to share security alerts

A WhatsApp group is to be set up for businesses in Carlow Town to share security alerts in the area, Carlow Live can reveal.

A Carlow Town Business Watch programme has been put in place - which is a collaboration between Gardaí, the Council, Carlow Chamber, Carlow Town Development Forum and Town Centre Traders.

It is hoped that the initiative will encourage traders to come together to spearhead crime prevention in Carlow Town and will involve a WhatsApp group which traders can sign up to and where messages regarding security in the town can be shared.

Up to the end of last year, 25 traders have signed up to the Business Watch programme and it is hoped to increase that to over fifty in the months of January and February.

Business Watch stickers will be provided to all premises who sign up and a €20 administration fee will be charged per annum to cover charges such as phone credit, stickers and any administration costs.