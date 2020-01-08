Carlow finalist to compete in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this week

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach is to compete this week at the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) in the 56th year of the renowned educational event.

The Carlow school's project is called the "Landmark App" Bunaithe ar GPS in the Technology category.

In total, over 1,800 projects were submitted by students in schools all across the island of Ireland.

A significant number of the projects this year delve into pressing social issues such as mental health, transgender rights and the effects that social media has on young people.

Topics such as these are prevalent in the Social and Behavioural Science Category but are also increasingly prevalent in the other categories; Technology, Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences and Biological & Ecological Sciences.

Speaking at the launch, Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said: "I am delighted to welcome the next wave of future scientists and entrepreneurs to the RDS this week for the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

"Over the next few days, they will have the experience of a lifetime. They’ll get the chance to present their projects to not only the public but also to some of Ireland’s most renowned scientists & technologists.

"Since its inception in 1965, over three quarters of a million people have visited the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

"This figure highlights just how fascinated people are with the endless possibilities of science and technology. BT Ireland is very proud to both organise and sponsor the Exhibition for the past 20 years – providing so many bright students with a platform to pursue their interests in science and technology.

"We wish all participating students the best of luck this week."

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from January 8-11, 2020 at the RDS in Dublin.

This national celebration of science and technology is one of the country’s best attended events every year, and has something for people of all ages to enjoy.