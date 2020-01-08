Carlow College student facing deportation requested at sign-in with Immigration Services

A Carlow College student facing deportation has been requested at a sign-in with the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) on January 8.

Michael Crichton Usiku is a first year Social, Political and Community Studies student at Carlow College, St Patrick's.

During the first week of December, he was furnished with a deportation order, instructing him to leave the country by December 29, however Michael remains in the country.

The grounds for this order were for failing to provide college registration letters in June - letters he physically could not own until his registration was confirmed by Carlow College, after the CAO offers issue in August.

Adam Kane, President of Carlow College Students' Union, said: "We have it on good authority that this [the sign-in] will allow him to remain in the country pending the Minister's decision.

"We are optimistic about this turn of events; although engagement with the INIS affords Michael no legal standing, it at least allows him to remain in the country until his case can be given proper consideration.

"CCSU and the campaign team will be reconvening during the week to determine our next course of action - though it is hoped that this will mark the beginning of positive news to come."

Carlow College Students' Union, in conjunction with College staff and students, have rallied together and are calling upon the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, to overturn Michael's order until he can complete his education.

Mr Kane added: "On December 18, Carlow College Students' Union conducted a demonstration outside the Offices of the Department of Justice and Equality in Dublin City.

"It was joined by staff and students of Carlow College, member organisations of the Union of Students in Ireland, along with activists from various organisations such as Rohingya Action Ireland, Extinction Rebellion, and United Against Racism.

"At this demonstration, we called upon the Minister for Justice to review Michael's case, and allow him to renew his student visa until he could complete his studies at Carlow College."