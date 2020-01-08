PROPERTY: Two-bed apartment available to rent in Carlow Town for €900 a month

25 Castle Gate, Kennedy Street, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

A two-bed apartment is available to rent in Carlow Town for €900 a month.

The newly refurbished apartment is in a safe and secure complex with coded access.

It comprises of a kitchen/lounge/dining area, utility room, two bedrooms with one ensuite and a large balcony with electric heating throughout.

