PROPERTY: Two-bed apartment available to rent in Carlow Town for €900 a month
25 Castle Gate, Kennedy Street, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
A two-bed apartment is available to rent in Carlow Town for €900 a month.
The newly refurbished apartment is in a safe and secure complex with coded access.
It comprises of a kitchen/lounge/dining area, utility room, two bedrooms with one ensuite and a large balcony with electric heating throughout.
