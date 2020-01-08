Decision looming on plans to relocate Ladbrokes betting office in Bagenalstown

A decision is looming after Ladbrokes applied for planning permission for a change of use of an existing vacant single storey end-terrace office unit to a licensed betting office at the Railway Road/Station House Road in Bagenalstown.

The betting office is to be relocated subject to planning from their existing local Ladbrokes licensed betting office premises at Kilree Street.

It is to include all associated internal alterations, new shopfront and advertising signage to Kilree Street (West) elevation, new shop front opening with associated shopfront and signage to Railway Road/Station House Road (South) elevation.

It also involves projecting signage to west and south elevations together with new satellite dish and air conditioning condenser unit mounted at high level to rear (East) elevation of subject premises and all associated site development works at Kilree Street (corner of Kilree Street & Railway Road/Station House Road), Bagenalstown, Carlow for Ladbrokes (IRL) Ltd.

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on October 10 however further information was requested on October 9 and it was received on December 16.

The local authority are now expected to make their decision on January 21.